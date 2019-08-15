LOOK: Gilas Pilipinas to sport new kits in FIBA World Cup
MANILA, Philippines – As the Philippine men’s basketball team heads back to the world stage, it’s only rightful that it gets to strut its stuff looking good.
Gilas Pilipinas will be sporting new uniforms from sportswear giant Nike when it sees action in the 32-nation FIBA World Cup that will be staged in multiple cities in China starting August 31.
There will be home and away versions of the jersey that the Philippines will don in the first round against Serbia, Italy, and Angola in Group D.
With its simple design, the word "PILIPINAS" placed on the front and the Philippine flag embellished on the inside easily stand out.
Check out the other countries' kits:
The new Philippine blue jersey is available at select Nike and Titan outlets across the country for P3,595. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.