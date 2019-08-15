There will be home and away versions of the jersey that the Philippines will don in Group D against Serbia, Italy, and Angola

Published 11:01 AM, August 15, 2019

NEW KITS. Gilas Pilipinas' new uniform has a simple and straightforward look. Photo from Nike

MANILA, Philippines – As the Philippine men’s basketball team heads back to the world stage, it’s only rightful that it gets to strut its stuff looking good.

Gilas Pilipinas will be sporting new uniforms from sportswear giant Nike when it sees action in the 32-nation FIBA World Cup that will be staged in multiple cities in China starting August 31.

There will be home and away versions of the jersey that the Philippines will don in the first round against Serbia, Italy, and Angola in Group D.

With its simple design, the word "PILIPINAS" placed on the front and the Philippine flag embellished on the inside easily stand out.

Check out the other countries' kits:

The new Philippine blue jersey is available at select Nike and Titan outlets across the country for P3,595. – Rappler.com