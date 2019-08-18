Robert Bolick says the experience alone of being called up by Gilas Pilipinas has helped him in his career

Published 6:43 PM, August 18, 2019

YOUNG GUN. Robert Bolick is vying for the last couple of spots in the final Gilas Pilipinas lineup for the FIBA World Cup. Photo from Facebook/OneSportsHDPH

MANILA, Philippines – Whether or not he makes the final Gilas Pilipinas lineup for the FIBA World Cup, Robert Bolick will play his heart out.

Bolick said he will do anything the Philippine crew needs from him as the selection for the 12-man roster nears. In two weeks, the global hoops showdown is set to come off the wraps in China on August 31.

National team head coach Yeng Guiao bared Bolick is "in the running" for a spot in the Magic 12 following his impressive showing in Spain, but the NorthPort rookie wouldn't mind if he doesn't make the final cut.

"Whatever coach Yeng's decision is, we need to support him because this is for the country," Bolick said in a mix of Filipino and English.

"I'm just going to play my heart out and give my all to my teammates, the coaches, and the Philippines. I will give everything whether I'm in or not. That's always been my mentality."

Just 23 years old, Bolick was given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as he flew with Gilas to Spain for a brief training camp and a pocket tournament.

He showcased his wares in the Torneo de Malaga, wounding up as the leading scorer in two games as the Philippines split its matches against Ivory Coast and Congo.

For that experience alone, Bolick is already grateful.

"This experience helped me already and I'm thankful to them," he said.

But Bolick, of course, would gladly accept a place in the World Cup squad.

"I'm here to help my teammates. If I'll be included, that's okay. But if not, I'll be here as a scouting player or whatever they want me to do as long as I can help."

"This is the Philippine team already. I don't think about myself anymore. I think about the team and the country playing well in the World Cup." – Rappler.com