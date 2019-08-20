June Mar Fajardo, Roger Pogoy, and Troy Rosario boost Gilas Pilipinas' attendance in practice with less than two weeks before the global hoops tilt

Published 7:24 PM, August 20, 2019

IN THE FOLD. June Mar Fajardo is back on board for Gilas Pilipinas. Photo from FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas is slowly gaining full strength with less than two weeks before the FIBA World Cup, as June Mar Fajardo, Roger Pogoy, and Troy Rosario attended practice on Tuesday, August 20.

A total of 14 players showed up at the Meralco Gym in Pasig as the trio ended a two-week absence from the national team after San Miguel dispatched TNT in 6 games in the PBA Commissioner's Cup finals.

TNT duo Pogoy and Rosario were early in training and participated in the conditioning drills, followed by Fajardo, who came from their championship victory party at the San Miguel headquarters in Mandaluyong.

Also present on Tuesday were Andray Blatche, Gabe Norwood, Kiefer Ravena, Japeth Aguilar, Beau Belga, Paul Lee, Mark Barroca, Robert Bolick, CJ Perez, Raymond Almazan, and Poy Erram.

Missing in action was Matthew Wright, who joined Marcio Lassiter in the injured list after suffering a right peroneal tendon strain during practice on Monday, August 19.

The World Cup will come off the wraps in multiple cities in China starting August 31.

But before that, the Filipinos will tangle with Australian team Adelaide 36ers in back-to-back tuneup games on August 23 and 25. – Rappler.com