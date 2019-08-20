While less than a week is considered short in terms of recovery period, Matthew Wright will miss significant time as the FIBA World Cup kicks off on August 31

Published 11:03 PM, August 20, 2019

SIDELINED. Matthew Wright is expected to fill in the void left by the injured Marcio Lassiter in the FIBA World Cup. Photo from FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – Matthew Wright was relieved after learning he did not suffer a torn ankle ligament, but admitted not being able to join Gilas Pilipinas in practice with the FIBA World Cup fast approaching is "painful."

The 6-foot-4 gunner sat out from the training session on Tuesday, August 20, as he is expected to be sidelined for 4 to 5 days to recuperate from the right foot injury he sustained a day ago.

"It's not a tear, which is good, because that's what I felt at first when I felt the pop," Wright said.

"It's just a strained ligament in the ankle. Both of them are intact. Just rest."

While less than a week is considered short in terms of recovery period, Wright will miss significant time for the Philippine team as the World Cup kicks off on August 31 in multiple cities in China.

Also, the Filipinos are set to play Australian team Adelaide 36ers on August 23 and 25 – friendly matches that coach Yeng Guiao said will be crucial in determining the final 12-man lineup in the global hoops showdown.

"I'm not going to lie, it's pretty painful," Wright said when asked about not being able to practice with the team.

"It's unfortunate because we don't have a lot of time. I don't know if I'll be able to play in the tuneup game, which is disappointing for me."

"But injuries are part of the game. I just hope it heals faster. We don't have a lot of time to waste, and I want to be in top shape heading into the tournament," he added. – Rappler.com