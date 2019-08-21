More than a year since the infamous brawl between the Philippines and Australia, Gilas Pilipinas and the Adelaide 36ers face in two friendly games

Published 6:26 PM, August 21, 2019

HEALING THE WOUNDS. Yeng Guiao says Gilas Pilipinas' tuneup games against Adelaide 36ers will help mend the friendship between the Philippines and Australia. Photo from FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – Erase bad memories and replace them with good ones.

That will be the theme for Gilas Pilipinas as it faces the Adelaide 36ers in two tune-up games ahead of the FIBA World Cup – more than a year since the infamous brawl between the Philippines and Australia.

The free-for-all marked one of the darkest moments in international basketball, with a total of 13 players and 2 coaches from both teams suspended by FIBA.

But Yeng Guiao said the friendlies on August 23 and 25 will help the two sides in moving past the incident.

"This was really something I thought would be good for Philippine basketball," Guiao said during the national team sendoff on Wednesday, August 21, where the Adelaide crew was introduced.

"We wanted to erase some of the memories of the past and replace them with good memories, and at the same time, renew our friendship and our goodwill with Australian basketball."



But aside from mending wounds of the past, the matches will also serve as gauge for the Philippines before it heads into the World Cup, which kicks off on August 31 in multiple cities in China.

Adelaide is one of the most decorated teams in the National Basketball League, having won 4 championships.

"We also know that they play high-quality, good basketball. [They are] world-class," Guiao said.

"That is why we also wanted to play them because we understand that this is going to be a big help towards our preparations."

Guiao and his coaching staff will reveal the Philippines' final 12-man lineup for the World Cup after the two friendly games. – Rappler.com