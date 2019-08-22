After initially hesitating to take on the job, Gilas Pilipinas coach Yeng Guiao now looks forward to calling the shots in the FIBA World Cup for the first time

Published 6:12 PM, August 22, 2019

WORLD CLASS. Yeng Guiao leads Gilas Pilipinas to the FIBA World Cup for the second straight edition. Photo from PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – Coaching in the FIBA World Cup may remain only as a dream to many, but for Yeng Guiao, it will become a reality.

Guiao will call the shots in the World Cup for the first time in his coaching career as Gilas Pilipinas – along with 31 other teams – advanced to the global hoops tilt for the second straight edition.

Before he returned at the helm, though, Guiao had doubts whether he was the right man for the job when he was offered the position after FIBA suspended former national team tactician Chot Reyes.

However, his desire to serve the country prevailed as Guiao took on the role, first leading the country to its best finish in the Asian Games in 16 years, and eventually, back to the World Cup.

As the Philippines seeks to make its mark in the international stage, Guiao hopes Gilas Pilipinas will get to show the "puso" it has been known for. – Rappler.com