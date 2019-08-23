Blatche dominates as Gilas tops 36ers in tune-up game
MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas toppled the Adelaide 36ers in the first of their two tune-up matches with a hard-fought 92-83 victory at the Meralco Gym in Pasig City on Friday, August 23.
Andray Blatche showed the way with a near-triple-double performance of 19 points, 18 rebounds, and 9 assists as the Philippine crew continues to iron out its final preparations for the upcoming FIBA World Cup.
But Roger Pogoy was just as important in the win, scoring 8 of his 10 points in a crucial 10-0 spurt the Filipinos used down the stretch to turn back the Australian team.
The 36ers led 81-80 with 5 minutes left before Pogoy knocked down two three-pointers and a short stab to gave Gilas a 90-81 advantage.
Eric Griffin dunk put the visitors within striking distance with a thunderous dunk, 83-90, but a Japeth Guilar two-handed slam with 35 seconds remaining secured the victory for the home squad.
Aguilar finished with 17 points and 3 rebounds, CJ Perez and Paul Lee had 10 points apiece, while Robert Bolick added 8 points for the Philippine team.
Gilas missed the services of Matthew Wright and Poy Erram, who are both nursing their respective foot injuries, and Kiefer Ravena, whose FIBA-imposed suspension will end on Saturday.
Ramone Moore paced the Australian squad with 16 points, Harry Froling chalked up 11 points, while Brendan Teys and Daniel Dillon put up 10 points each.
The second game is on Sunday, August 25, at the same venue.
The Scores
Gilas Pilipinas 92 - Blatche 19, Aguilar 17, Perez 12, Pogoy 10, Lee 10, Bolick 8, Almazan 7, Barroca 5, Fajardo 4, Norwood 0, Rosario 0.
Adelaide 36ers 83 - Moore 16, Froling 11, Teys 10, Dillon 10, Taylor 9, Griffin 9, Kyei 8, Johnson 6, McVeigh 4, White 0.
Quarters: 25-16, 50-49,73-68, 92-83.
– Rappler.com
