Marcio Lassiter admits his injured knee is 'not where it needs to be' with the global hoops showdown kicking off on August 31

Published 10:49 PM, August 23, 2019

OUT. Marcio Lassiter feels disappointed that he can't join Gilas' campaign, but vows to still support the team any way he can. Photo from FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – Marcio Lassiter will not see action for Gilas Pilipinas in the upcoming FIBA World Cup as he continues to nurse the medial collateral ligament (MCL) sprain on his left knee.

Sustaining the injury during a PBA playoff game last July 24, the San Miguel sharpshooter was anticipated to be sidelined for at least 6 weeks and return to action only on the first week of September.

But with the global hoops showdown kicking off on August 31, Lassiter admitted he is far from the form he needs to achieve.

"Not where it needs to be," he said when asked about his knee after the national team pulled off a 92-83 win over the visiting Adelaide 36ers on Wednesday, August 23.

"I know the type of game I play, I know the two-way player I am. It's at the beginning stages of rehab and it's something that on a feel, it's not the way I like it to feel."

"I don't know how to describe it. The feel is off. It's not stable. That's just going to take time," he added.

Yeng Guiao bared the development on Friday after weeks of keeping his hopes up that Lassiter can return just in time for the World Cup .

And the 32-year-old could not hide his frustration considering he would have been a big help for a team that would greatly benefit from his outside shooting and veteran presence.

"Very disappointed. Knowing that when I started Gilas the second time around, I knew that if we have a chance to kind of be in this position, I want to be there," Lassiter said.

"I worked hard to train my body and do the things that I can necessary [to get better]. It hurts more than anything. I had a freak accident in the air and it landed wrong. It wasn’t nothing I could have done."

"When I got hurt, I didn't want to get hurt, but it happened. The road to recovery is just going to be a process. It's not something that I don't want to force, but at the same time, I know that if it's doable, I'm going to go out there."

Lassiter, though, vowed that his injury will not get in the way of him supporting Gilas.

"I'll always be there cheering, supporting, and making sure that I can always help in other ways," he said. – Rappler.com