Ravena returns but Gilas succumbs to Adelaide in tune-up game
MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas failed to reassert its mastery over the Adelaide 36ers as it absorbed a 75-85 loss in the second of their two tune-up games at the Meralco Gym in Pasig City on Sunday, August 25.
Kiefer Ravena returned from his FIBA-imposed suspension, but the Philippine crew fell short in its comeback bid from 21 points down in its final friendly match before heading into the FIBA World Cup.
Andray Blatche paced the Filipinos with 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists, while Ravena chalked up 11 points off the bench. – Rappler.com
