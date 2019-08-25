Gilas Pilipinas falls short in its comeback bid from 21 points down in its final friendly match before heading into the FIBA World Cup

Published 7:44 PM, August 25, 2019

FALLING SHORT. Andray Blatche and Gilas Pilipinas could not repeat on the Adelaide 36ers. Photo from PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas failed to reassert its mastery over the Adelaide 36ers as it absorbed a 75-85 loss in the second of their two tune-up games at the Meralco Gym in Pasig City on Sunday, August 25.

Kiefer Ravena returned from his FIBA-imposed suspension, but the Philippine crew fell short in its comeback bid from 21 points down in its final friendly match before heading into the FIBA World Cup.

Andray Blatche paced the Filipinos with 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists, while Ravena chalked up 11 points off the bench. – Rappler.com