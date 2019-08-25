Bolick, Perez in as Gilas reveals final lineup for FIBA World Cup
MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas will parade a mix of rising stars and battle-tested veterans in the FIBA World Cup after including Robert Bolick and CJ Perez in its final 12-man lineup released on Sunday, August 25.
Joining the two PBA rookies are Andray Blatche, June Mar Fajardo, Paul Lee, Japeth Aguilar, and Gabe Norwood – all of whom saw action in the 2014 edition of the global hoops showdown in Spain.
Playing in the World Cup for the first time are Kiefer Ravena, Raymond Almazan, Mark Barroca, Troy Rosario, and Roger Pogoy.
Based on the measurements provided by the players, the average height of the team is estimated at 6-foot-4.
Cut from the lineup were Matthew Wright and Poy Erram – who are both nursing their respective injuries – and Beau Belga.
The Philippines faces a daunting task in the World Cup as it got bunched with Italy, Serbia, and Angola in Group D. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As a bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.