Gilas Pilipinas faces a daunting task in the global hoops showdown as it got bunched with Italy, Serbia, and Angola in Group D

Published 9:52 PM, August 25, 2019

WORLD STAGE READY. Robert Bolick and CJ Perez crack Gilas Pilipinas' final lineup for the FIBA World Cup. Photo from Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas' Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas will parade a mix of rising stars and battle-tested veterans in the FIBA World Cup after including Robert Bolick and CJ Perez in its final 12-man lineup released on Sunday, August 25.

Joining the two PBA rookies are Andray Blatche, June Mar Fajardo, Paul Lee, Japeth Aguilar, and Gabe Norwood – all of whom saw action in the 2014 edition of the global hoops showdown in Spain.

Playing in the World Cup for the first time are Kiefer Ravena, Raymond Almazan, Mark Barroca, Troy Rosario, and Roger Pogoy.

Based on the measurements provided by the players, the average height of the team is estimated at 6-foot-4.

Cut from the lineup were Matthew Wright and Poy Erram – who are both nursing their respective injuries – and Beau Belga.

The Philippines faces a daunting task in the World Cup as it got bunched with Italy, Serbia, and Angola in Group D. – Rappler.com