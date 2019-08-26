Future bright for Gilas Girls after bronze finish in FIBA 3x3 U18 Asia
MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas Girls proved they are a force to be reckoned with in the continent after clinching the bronze medal in the FIBA 3x3 U18 Asia Cup in Cyberjaya, Malaysia.
And in order to achieve the feat, the Philippines took down no less than top seed China with a gritty 14-11 victory on Saturday, August 24.
Guided by multi-titled coach Pat Aquino, the team of Angel Surada, Camille Clarin, Ella Fajardo, and Kristine Cayabyab showed their mettle to exact revenge on the Chinese squad that beat them earlier in the tourney.
The Philippines fell short of reaching the finals after being defeated by eventual champion Australia, which swept its way to the title, in the semifinals.
Japan settled for silver, while China and New Zealand placed 4th and 5th, respectively. – Rappler.com
