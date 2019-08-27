It is the second time that Beau Belga did not make the roster for the global hoops tilt after being cut from the 2014 Philippine squad

Published 11:32 PM, August 27, 2019

BELIEVER. Beau Belga has faith Gilas Pilipinas has what it takes to surprise in the FIBA World Cup. Photo from One Sports' Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines – Beau Belga said he holds no grudge towards anyone despite his noninclusion in Gilas Pilipinas' 12-man lineup for the FIBA World Cup.

It was the second time Belga did not make the roster for the global hoops tilt after being cut from the 2014 Philippine squad, but the burly forward is at peace with the development.

"I feel like I fought hard and gave the others a good fight for their spot," Belga said in Filipino after practicing with the national team on Tuesday, August 27 – two days since the announcement of the final lineup.

"I'm happy. I don't feel bad that I was cut because I know in myself that we had a good fight for the spots. Even if I had a slight chance of making the team, I can say that coach [Yeng Guiao] had a hard time choosing."

Belga had been a constant presence for the Philippine crew since being included as a practice player to counter the lack of warm bodies during the earlier parts of its buildup.

His service paid off as Belga was named into the 19-man pool for the World Cup, even joining the training camp in Spain that saw the team face Ivory Coast and Congo in a series of tune-up games.

But as he battled for a spot against taller and more athletic big men, Belga ultimately got the boot.

"I regret that I won't be able to have a chance to defend those guys, to play with those guys," Belga said about the potential of facing NBA players in the World Cup.

"But I'm okay with it. I already watched them play and I saw them last time. I'm already happy that I was able to be with this team."

It will be a tall order for the Philippines to advance to the next round after being bunched with Italy, Serbia, and Angola in Group D, but Belga has faith the Philippines has what it takes to surprise in the World Cup.

"If we win against Italy, we have a good chance of making it into the next round. And I'm really positive about our chances against those teams that we will face."

The Filipinos will fly to China on Thursday, August 29, and will tangle with the Italians in Foshan on August 31 before taking on the Serbians and Angolans on September 2 and 4, respectively. – Rappler.com