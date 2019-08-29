MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas looks all set to start its 2019 FIBA World Cup stint in China as the team safely arrived at the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport on Thursday, August 29.

Just like its past international campaigns, the Philippine men's basketball team received a warm welcome from the Filipinos living in China. (READ: China-bound Gilas nears peak form for FIBA World Cup 2019)

From Guangzhou, the team makes its way to Foshan, where the first-round games will be played.

According to head coach Yeng Guiao, the team is slated to practice on the same night of its arrival as it gears up for its opening game against Italy on Saturday, August 31.

Gilas will then face the Nikola Jokic-led Serbia on Monday, September 2 and Angola on Wednesday, September 4. (READ: Guiao to think about Jokic after Gilas opener vs Italy)

The national team players, wearing white Philippine team jackets and blue Team Pilipinas shirts, departed from Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 early Thursday morning.

– Rappler.com