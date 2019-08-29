FOSHAN, China – Robert Bolick and CJ Perez have both come a long way from the NCAA to Gilas Pilipinas, and they're out to prove they're worthy of their spots in the final lineup for the FIBA World Cup.

The inclusion of the two PBA rookies in the 12-man roster raised eyebrows, with some pointing out that the 23-year-old Bolick and 25-year-old Perez may be too young and inexperienced to be in the big stage.

But after the pair's impressive showing in the Gilas training camp in Spain and two friendly games against the Adelaide 36ers, national team coach Yeng Guiao deemed they're deserving to be in the global hoops tilt.

"For sure, I'll give my best and I won't back down from anyone," Bolick said, unable to contain his excitement for the World Cup – his first foray in the international scene.

"I'm already here. I won't make coach Yeng regret that he added us in the final lineup. We will show everyone that it's a correct decision to include us."

"We'll show him and the entire Philippines that we'll give our all for the team. As long as we give our best, whatever the result is, we'll live with that."

Perez – who admitted he did not expect to make the cut, thinking he and Bolick were invited to the national team as mere practice players – has the same approach.

"Just playing for the national team already brings pressure. But I'll do what I can and contribute what I can to the team. And of course, my effort will be there because that's what coach Yeng wants from us," Perez said.

"This is another level. It's the World Cup and we're going up against strong teams. We'll give everything we can."

Tight bond

Since their time in the NCAA, the two have been pitted against each other as rivals, with Bolick's San Beda Red Lions and Perez's Lyceum Pirates tangling in the finals in their last two years in the collegiate ranks.

The rivalry crossed over to the PBA as Perez and Bolick emerged as the first and third overall picks, respectively, in last year's Rookie Draft.

But all that is a thing of the past now that they've developed a strong partnership heading into the World Cup.

"He's my roommate during the All-Star Weekend and in Spain, that's why our bond continues to grow. Even if we're considered rivals in the NCAA, I have a good connection with Bolick," Perez said.

"When we're on the court together, our communication gets better. I'm so happy and it's an honor to be here with Robert."

Bolick could not agree more.

"We talk a lot and we tell each other, 'We're here now, let's just grab the opportunity, just play our hearts out,'" Bolick said.

"I know how CJ plays. He also knows how I play. I told him that if we play together, 'Let's just play like we're in college. Just enjoy the game.' I'm very proud of him. For sure, he's also proud of me." – Rappler.com