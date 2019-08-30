FOSHAN, China – Kiefer Ravena admitted he "somehow expected" he would be picked for a random drug test in the FIBA World Cup after serving a year-long suspension for testing positive for banned substances.

"Of course you know, I'm just fresh from what just had happened," Ravena told Filipino reporters here at the end of Gilas Pilipinas' practice session on Friday, August 30.

"But nothing new for me, as I went through the same procedure, so it's all done already, and hopefully by this time, the results will be different."

It came as a shock to Philippine basketball last year when FIBA slapped Ravena with an 18-month ban for testing positive for 3 ingredients under the World Anti-Doping Agency List of Prohibited Substances.

The suspension barred him from participating in all basketball activities. The former Ateneo standout only officially returned to action last August 24.

Ravena, though, does not see the same thing happening.

"I guess you're more careful about things right now and you know, during the first one I was already confident. But now, I guess, I'm more cautious in the procedure that is being done," he said.

"At the same time, my suspension had just ended so I think there won't be any problem after that."

Ravena said he sees the new drug test as a way to completely move past the suspension that changed not just his basketball career, but also his life.

"I think once the results come, it's something that can close one chapter of my career. So that's one thing that I'm really looking forward to once this finishes."

While waiting for the results, Ravena is keen on keeping his focus on their World Cup opener against Italy at the GBA International Sports and Cultural Center here on Saturday, August 31.

"I think the one thing we should really talk about is you know, we're just 24 hours away from one of the biggest battles in Philippine basketball history. A chance to make history and with this group, it's just going to be sweeter."

"We worked hard all throughout the training camps that we had, and we're really looking forward to playing in front of Foshan right now," Ravena said. – Rappler.com