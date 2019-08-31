FOSHAN, China – Italy may be heavily favored against Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA World Cup opener, but it doesn't intend to rest on its laurels.

Coach Romeo Sacchetti said he expects it to be "tough" as the Italians eye to kick off their campaign on a winning note against the Filipinos at the GBA International Sports and Cultural Center here on Saturday, August 31.

"The first game is the most important game for us," Sacchetti told reporters.

"We know we are in a [group] with [the] Philippines, Angola, and the great Serbia. But the first game against [the] Philippines is the most difficult for us."

Italy features a loaded roster with NBA veterans Danilo Gallinari and Marco Bellineli, EuroLeague standouts Luigi Datome and Daniel Hackett, and several key players who were pivotal in the World Cup qualifiers.

In terms of size, the Italians carry a significant advantage with an average height of 6-foot-7 to the Filipinos' 6-foot-4.

But Sacchetti knows the Philippines can do damage on other areas.

"[The] Philippines, they like to run fast, go inside. They're not tall men, we have to stop the easy baskets and cover the fastbreak better than the last game," Sacchetti said.

Datome echoed Sacchetti's sentiments.

"Very fun team to watch, they like to play uptempo. A lot of individual talent. It's crucial tomorrow to stop their fastbreak, don't let them run with stupid turnover or a bad shot," Datome said of their foes.

"All these things are always very easy to say and tough to do. But we're prepared to do this in order to be able to control the game at least." – Rappler.com