FOSHAN, China – Gilas Pilipinas got dealt with a reality check as it opened its FIBA World Cup 2019 campaign with a 108-62 blowout loss to Italy at the GBA International Sports and Cultural Center here on Saturday, August 31.

The Filipinos failed to score in double figures after the maiden period, 8-37, and already looked gassed out by halftime with the hot-shooting Italians enjoying a comfortable 62-24 advantage.

Italy's deadly outside sniping was in full display as it hit 15 triples – 11 in the first two quarters alone – while the Philippines sank only 3-off-23 attempts.

Andray Blatche paced the Philippines with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while CJ Perez chalked up 15 points and June Mar Fajardo also had 9 points and 6 boards.

Luigi Datome paced Italy with 17 points off a perfect 3-of-3 clip from three-point range and Amedeo Della Valle also scored 17.

Danilo Gallinari had 16 points spiked by 4 treys, and Marco Belinelli chipped in 9 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Needing at least two wins to become one of the two teams from Group D that will advance to the second round, the Philippines must beat Serbia on Monday, September 2, at the same venue.

The Scores

Italy 108 – Datome 17, Della Valle 17, Gallinari 16, Belinelli 9, Tessitori 9, Biligha 8, Brooks 8, Filloy 7, Hackett 7, Gentile 6, Abass 2, Vitali 2.

Philippines 62 – Blatche 15, Perez 15, Fajardo 9, Bolick 6, Ravena 5, Rosario 2, Aguilar 2, Almazan 2, Barroca 2, Pogoy 2, Lee 2, Norwood 0.

Quarters: 37-8, 62-24, 85-39, 108-62.

– Rappler.com