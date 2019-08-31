FOSHAN, China – CJ Perez and Robert Bolick could not hide their disappointment after Gilas Pilipinas absorbed a 46-point loss to Italy in their opening game in the FIBA World Cup here on Saturday, August 31.

The Filipinos committed a whopping 23 turnovers and fired blanks from deep on a woeful 3-of-23 three-point clip on the way to a 62-108 beating from the Italians. (READ: Gilas ice-cold from deep as Italy cruises to 46-point rout)

“Hindi masaya (We’re not happy),” said a dejected Bolick, unable to find words to describe the blowout defeat.

“Wala akong masabi, bad trip (I can’t say anything. Bad trip).”

Perez, meanwhile, felt they gave it their all.

“Siguro nakulangan lang kami sa effort sa game na ito. Para sa amin, ginawa namin ‘yung best namin,” Perez said.

(I guess we lacked effort in this game. But for us, we did our best.)

The two young guns, though, earned praise from head coach Yeng Guiao for not backing down from opponents significantly bigger than them.

Perez came off the bench and shared top scoring honors with Andray Blatche to finish with 15 points on top of 3 assists, and 2 rebounds, while Bolick delivered 6 points and 2 rebounds.

“CJ Perez is a rookie, got 15 points, played his heart out, as well as with Robert Bolick and Kiefer [Ravena],” Guiao said.

“If there's anything positive we can pick up from a bad loss like this is our young guys really gave it all.”

The Philippines needs to move on quick from the loss to Italy as it tangles with powerhouse Serbia on Monday, September 2. – Rappler.com