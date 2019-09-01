FOSHAN, China – Andray Blatche offered no excuses and took the blame for Gilas Pilipinas' lackluster play in an atrocious 46-point loss to Italy in the FIBA World Cup here on Saturday, August 31.

Blatche, who shared topscoring honors with CJ Perez, paced the Filipinos in the 62-108 blowout with 15 points on top of 10 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 assists.

However, he accounted for 9 of their 23 turnovers and recorded a team-worst plus-minus of -39 in his 30 minutes of play.

"I take 100% responsibility in that game. No energy or puso," Blatche, alluding to the team's puso (heart) battle cry, posted on Twitter hours after taking a beating from Italy.

"That's on me. No excuses. I owe better to all of you."

Blatche and the Philippines, though, face an even tougher task against Group D favorite Serbia as they try to redeem themselves on Monday, September 2, at the GBA International Sports and Cultural Center here.

Serbia also hacked out a 46-point victory of its own after kicking off its World Cup campaign with a no-mercy game against Angola.

At 0-1, the Philippines is hard-pressed to win its final two games against Serbia and Angola in order to advance to the second round. – Rappler.com