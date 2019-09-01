BIG PROBLEM. Expect Serbia star Nikola Jokic to play big against Gilas Pilipinas. Photo from fiba.basketball

FOSHAN, China – Don't expect Serbia to let its guard down and take Gilas Pilipinas lightly on Monday, September 2, despite the contrasting results of their opening games in the FIBA World Cup.

The match will feature two teams on the opposite ends of a 46-point blowout.

Serbia demolished Angola in a 105-59 victory to kick off action in Group D while the Philippines absorbed a 62-108 thumping at the hands of Italy.

But Serbian coach Sasha Djordjevic and his crew will head into their duel against the Filipinos as if it were their last.

"Basically, we prepare that every next game is the most important one in our careers and that's how we're going to approach the Philippines game nevertheless the results," Djordjevic told reporters here.

"We don't care about that."



And although Serbia is the consensus tournament favorite along with reigning two-time champion USA, all of the expectations are nothing but noise for Djordjevic and his wards.

"We're ready, we have experience, we know what to expect in games like these," Djordjevic added.

"We don't want to be surprised, not by some other national team that is on the paper not as good as us. We just want to have our step by step walk in this World Cup."

Serbia coach Sasha Djordjevic says Gilas Pilipinas' 46-point loss to Italy will not affect how the Serbians will prepare against the Filipinos: "We don't care about that."



Serbia vs the Philippines is at 7:30 pm tomorrow, September 2. #FIBAWC | @dioquinodelfin pic.twitter.com/JeEBOFUx1D — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) September 1, 2019

Serbia – which had NBA players Bogdan Bogdanovic, Boban Marjanovic, and Nikola Jokic all scoring in twin digits against Angola – will have another threat against the Philippines with Sacramento Kings' Nemanja Bjelica suiting up.

"I believe he's going to play some minutes. It's good news for us," Djordjevic said.

"It's a headache for me because I now have to put all of them to play and everybody's going to be mad if they don't play enough. It's always a problem. Just kidding. [It's a] good problem to have." – Rappler.com