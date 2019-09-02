Gilas Pilipinas eliminated as Serbia shows no mercy in 59-point win
YOUNG TURK. Despite another Gilas Pilipinas loss, CJ Perez proves he can perform in the world stage. Photo from fiba.basketball
FOSHAN, China – Gilas Pilipinas' hopes of reaching the next round of the FIBA World Cup had been officially crushed after absorbing a 126-67 whipping from Serbia at the GBA International Sports and Cultural Center here on Monday, September 2.
The Philippines managed to keep it close against its heavily favored foes early but it did not take long for Serbia to pull away and eventually punch its ticket to the second round with its second win in Group D in as many games.
Serbia and Italy – both toting 2-0 records – will move on to the round of 16, while winless Philippines and Angola will head to the classification stage, where they'll face the two bottom squads from Group C in Beijing.
CJ Perez – who followed up his impressive performance against Italy – put up a team-high of 16 points as Paul Lee scored 15 for Gilas Pilipinas, including the jump shot that gave the national side its only lead of the game at 9-7.
Serbia seized full command after that, unloading a back-breaking 21-4 run behind Nikola Jokic, Nemanja Bjelica, and Miroslav Raduljica to end the maiden quarter comfortably up by 15 points.
June Mar Fajardo had 8 points and 6 rebounds while Robert Bolick and Japeth Aguilar chipped in 7 points each.
Sidelined in their win against Angola two days ago, Bjelica immediately made an impact for Serbia with 20 points off the bench, while Bogdan Bogdanovic delivered 17 points, 5 assists, and 2 steals.
NBA star Jokic finished with 11 points on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting clip on top of 7 rebounds and 7 assists for Serbia.
The Philippines will look to end its campaign in Group D on a high note as it faces Angola on Wednesday, September 4, at the same venue.
The Scores
Serbia 126 – Bjelica 20, Bogdanovic 17, Raduljica 13, Guduric 12, Jokic 11, Micic 11, Milutinov 10, Marjanovic 9, Simonovic 7, Bircevic 6, Jovic 6, Lucic 4.
Philippines 67 – Perez 16, Lee 15, Fajardo 8, Bolick 7, Aguilar 7, Ravena 5, Blatche 5, Rosario 2, Pogoy 2, Norwood 0, Almazan 0.
Quarters: 28-13, 62-35, 99-48, 126-67
– Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As a bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.