NOT ENOUGH. Andray Blatche delivers stellar numbers in a losing cause. Photo from fiba.basketball

FOSHAN, China – Gilas Pilipinas' woes in the FIBA World Cup continued to pile up after an 84-81 overtime defeat at the hands of Angola at the GBA International Sports and Cultural Center here on Wednesday, September 4.

Andray Blatche put up his best performance of the tournament by torching the Angolans with 23 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 steals, but it was not enough as the Filipinos wrapped up the group stage winless in 3 games.

Down by as many as 12 points in the final quarter, the Philippines managed to forge an extra period and even seized a three-point lead, 76-73, off a Roger Pogoy layup and a Blatche foul shot.

However, Angola unloaded a 10-5 spurt behind Carlos Morais and Yanick Moreira in the extra period to pull off the win and end its campaign in Group D with a 1-2 record.

Young gun CJ Perez again finished with impressive numbers for the Philippines, tallying 17 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Valdelicio Joaquim paced Angola with 20 points built on a 6-of-10 shooting clip and hauled down 7 boards.

The Scores

Angola 84 – Joaquim 20, Moore 12, Moreira 12, Morais 11, Conceicao 10, Paulo 6. Domingos 5, Goncalves 5, Antonio 3, Mbunga 0.

Philippines 81 – Blatche 23, Perez 17, Bolick 10, Pogoy 8, Aguilar 8, Ravena 6, Barroca 4, Lee 3, Fajardo 2, Rosario 0, Almazan 0, Norwood 0.

Quarters: 21-20, 38-24, 56-46, 73-73 (reg), 84-81 (OT)

– Rappler.com