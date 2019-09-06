Gilas Pilipinas still winless as Tunisia breezes in blowout win
NOT ENOUGH. Andray Blatche delivers a double-double but the Philippines falls short anew. Photo from fiba.basketball
BEIJING, China – It looks like there's no end in sight for Gilas Pilipinas' miseries in the FIBA World Cup following an 86-67 whipping to Tunisia in the classification round at the Wukesong Arena here on Friday, September 6.
Another lethargic start haunted the Philippines as it remained winless in 4 games, seeing its hopes of clinching an automatic berth for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics dashed due to its inferior point differential.
Needing two wins to have a crack at the top Asian team honor in the World Cup – which comes with an outright seat in the Summer Games – the Philippines no longer qualifies for the feat with China seizing its second victory.
China escaped South Korea, 77-73, in Guangzhou and has the inside track for the best Asian team distinction.
Andray Blatche churned out his usual numbers of 24 points and 11 rebounds for the Philippines, but he did not have sufficient help as no other Filipino breached double figures.
Despite being ranked 20 spots lower than its foes in the world rankings, Tunisia proved too good and too big for the Philippines as it took a comfortable 27-10 lead after the maiden period behind NBA player Salah Mejri.
Omar Abada paced Tunisia with 16 points while Michael Roll and Mejri scored a combined 25.
The Scores
Tunisia 86 – Abada 16, Roll 13, Mejri 12, Ben Romdhane 10, Hadidane 10, Mabrouk 8, Mouhli 6, Ghyaza 5, Slimane 3, Knioua 2, Abbassi 1, Chennoufi 0.
Philippines 67 – Blatche 24, Rosario 8, Barroca 7, Fajardo 6, Perez 6, Bolick 5, Ravena 5, Lee 3, Aguilar 2, Pogoy 1, Norwood 0, Almazan 0.
Quarters: 27-10, 46-24, 67-39, 86-67.
– Rappler.com
