MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas is back in Manila after a disappointing run in the 2019 FIBA World Cup on Tuesday, September 10.

After losing its last game against Iran last Sunday, September 8, the Philippine national men's basketball team left Beijing, China, on board the Air China flight CA179 and landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

HOME, SWEET HOME. Gilas Pilipinas head coach Yeng Guiao (left) and Kiefer Ravena make their way out of the airport. Photo By Ben Nabong/Rappler

FAN FAVORITE. Cjay Perez is surrounded with fans after his key contributions in the Philippines' short-live 2019 FIBA World Cup stint. Photo By Ben Nabong/Rappler

Gilas came home winless in 5 games as the Philippine team was drubbed by Italy and Serbia while it wasted its chance on Angola after sending the game into overtime during the elimination round.

Although the Philippines faced early elimination, Gilas Pilipinas kept its hopes up for an Tokyo 2020 Olympics berth by finishing with the top Asian team honor.

However, the tides didn't turn into the Filipinos' favor as Tunisia whipped them in the classification round opener, while Asian powerhouse Iran comfortably took home the win.

Philippines finished dead last with the worst point differential among the 32 teams that participated in the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China. – Rappler.com