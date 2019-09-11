FAREWELL. Yeng Guiao says he is sorry that Gilas Pilipinas could not deliver a better performance. Photo from fiba.basketball

MANILA, Philippines – Yeng Guiao will no longer call the shots for Gilas Pilipinas in future tournaments as he stepped down from his post following a winless campaign in the FIBA World Cup in China.

The Philippines finished dead last in the global hoops tilt after failing to notch a win in 5 games and accumulating the worst point differential in the entire tournament with a whopping -147 points.

Arriving in the country from China on Tuesday, September 10, it did not take long for Guiao to resign.

"I am sorry we could not deliver a better performance," Guiao said in a statement relayed through the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) on Wednesday.

"Our players gave their best against talented, bigger, stronger, and better prepared athletes from the best teams in the world."

"I truly appreciate their efforts and sacrifices – and that of their families. Our times together will never be erased from my memory."

"[I] am stepping down, as of today, as the head coach of the Gilas men's basketball team in order to give the SBP a free hand in building and developing a program towards achieving our objective of competing with the best of the best."