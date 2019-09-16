MANILA, Philippines – Work begins for the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) in hosting the 2023 FIBA World Cup as China turned over the rights to the Philippines and co-hosts Japan and Indonesia.

SBP chairman emeritus Manny Pangilinan received the FIBA flag from Chinese Basketball Association president Yao Ming in Beijing, China, on Sunday, September 15 – marking the turnover of the World Cup hosting.

"We're on our way – we're bringing home the FIBA flag 2023 with us," Pangilinan posted on Twitter.

"A huge honor and privilege for SBP, and great pride for our people. Thank you so much to all of you for your support – you inspire us and give us the energy and spirit to keep trying," he added.

It will be the second time the Philippines is hosting the global hoops showdown after being home to the World Cup in 1978.

And the hosting could not have come at a better time for Gilas Pilipinas, which will seek redemption on home soil after finishing dead last among the 32 nations which saw action in China.

"We need to supply spectators and guests an experience like never before and demonstrate Filipino hospitality. Much pressure on our Gilas team though – which is good. Ergo, let's do better," Pangilinan wrote.

"Now the work begins – starting with the Local Organizing Committee, the Steering Committee with Japan and Indonesia, and the Gilas team 2023."

"In bringing all this effort to fruition in 2023, and in showing what we Filipinos can offer the world, I ask for your prayers and help for the SBP." – Rappler.com