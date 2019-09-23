MANILA, Philippines – Tim Cone will call the shots for Gilas Pilipinas in the upcoming Southeast Asian Games, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio announced on Monday, September 23.

With Yeng Guiao resigning from his post after a winless campaign in the FIBA World Cup, Cone – the winningest mentor in PBA history with 21 titles – was chosen to coach in the biennial meet that kicks off in two months.

"I'm very happy to announce that coach Tim has officially accepted the role as head coach for Gilas Pilipinas men in the upcoming SEA Games," Panlilio said in a statement.

Panlilio, though, clarified the SBP is taking a one-step-at-a-time approach and will decide whether Cone will still be at the helm of the national team beyond the SEA Games.

"We're still putting together a plan on how to move forward with our preparations for 2023 and beyond," said Panlilio.

Cone earlier said he has no problems with being a temporary replacement.

"I fully realize that it's just a stopgap measure at this point. I'm just filling in until they can find the guy they want. And I'm perfectly okay with that. I'll do what I can to help whatever I can," Cone said.

The 61-year-old tactician is no stranger to the international stage, steering the Philippines to a bronze-medal finish in the 1998 Asian Games. – Rappler.com