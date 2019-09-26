MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone tapped the Barangay Ginebra core to lead the Philippine men's basketball team in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

On Thursday, September 26, Cone announced that the 15-man Gilas pool will be bannered by Ginebra players LA Tenorio, Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar, Art Dela Cruz, Stanley Pringle and Greg Slaughter.

Jayson Castro agreed to return to national team duty after begging off from the FIBA World Cup while Roger Pogoy, Troy Rosario, Marcio Lassiter, Christian Standhardinger, Chris Ross, June Mar Fajardo, Vic Manuel and Matthew Wright round up the squad.

Cone, together with the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), decided to drop amateur players from the pool as he's given only 8 training sessions before the country hosts the regional biennial meet starting November 30.

"I don’t have time to teach everybody. We need a core group to understand what we have to do offensively and defensively," explained Cone.

SBP president Al Panlilio also announced that the Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 pool will be composed of Anthony Semerad, Robert Bolick, Chris Newsome, Terrence Romeo, Ian Sangalang, Mac Belo, Chris Banchero, Raymond Almazan, CJ Perez, Jason Perkins, Mo Tautuaa and Baser Amer.

The 2019 SEA Games 5x5 tournament will be held from December 4 to 10 at the Mall of Asia Arena while the three-a-side game will be played on December 1 to 2 at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan. – Rappler.com