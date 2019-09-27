MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas Women demolished host India, 92-78, to wrap up their FIBA Women's Asia Cup campaign on a positive note at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bangalore on Friday, September 27.

Janine Pontejos fired 18 points off 4 triples on top of 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals as the Philippines picked up its first and only win to finish the eight-nation tournament at 7th place.

The victory also helped the Philippines retain its place in Division A.

Only the top 7 teams earn a spot in Division A of the tournament, which serves as the first step for the FIBA Asia women’s qualifier.

Ana Castillo churned out 15 points, Ria Nabalan had 13 points, Kelli Casey Hayes and Gemma Miranda chimed in 11 points each, while Afril Bernardino put up 10 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 steals in the win.

Jack Danielle Animam also made her mark with 7 points and 13 rebounds.

It was still a neck-and-neck battle through 3 quarters with India trailing 57-63 until the Philippines uncorked a 29-15 run capped off by a Pontejos bucket for a 92-72 lead with less than 3 minutes left.

Shireen Vijay Limaye paced India – which remained winless in 4 games – with 23 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists. – Rappler.com