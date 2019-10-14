MANILA, Philippines – Christian Standhardinger has proven to coach Tim Cone his desire to suit up for Gilas Pilipinas in the Southeast Asian Games as he attended practice merely hours after he was traded.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick showed up in training on Monday, October 14 – the same day the PBA announced the shock deal that saw San Miguel ship him to NorthPort in exchange for Mo Tautuaa.

"We were wondering if he was going to come. I'm thrilled that he came," Cone told reporters after practice.

"He could've easily said he didn't want to come and deal with the press. But he chose to come. Real proud of him for coming. Really shows me he wants to be here," the coach added.

"If he didn't take this seriously, he would have found an excuse. This would have been a good excuse not to show up. I'm real happy."

In fact, Standhardinger seemed unaffected by the news and was even smiling while executing their set plays, according to Cone.

"He's a pro. Been around. He's not a rookie. He's been through the wars. He's played in Germany, all over the world. He knows what the business is like," Cone added.

But more importantly, Cone said Standhardinger will flourish with the Batang Pier, away from the shadow of Beermen superstar and reigning five-time PBA Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo.

Standhardinger has been quiet in the ongoing Governors' Cup, norming 3.5 points and 4 rebounds in 12.8 minutes of play.

"I think he's going to be a monster at NorthPort. That's just my own opinion. He's going to be a monster over there," Cone said.

"It's tough to back up a June Mar, five-time MVP. It's like being a backup to Michael Jordan. No one knows who you are, nobody really cares. He's going to go out there and be his own man and he's going to put up monster numbers."