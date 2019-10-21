MANILA, Philippines – It has been more than a year since Terrence Romeo donned a Gilas Pilipinas jersey, and he could not help but feel excited about doing it again.

Romeo was included in the Philippines' 12-man pool for the 3x3 team in the Southeast Asian Games, and he attended practice for the first time on Monday, October 21, at the Meralco Gym in Pasig City.

"Excited mabibigyan ng chance makapag-tryout ulit, makapagsuot ulit ng Pilipinas jersey," the flamboyant guard told reporters. "Na-miss ko magsuot ng Pilipinas jersey."

(I'm excited to be given a chance to try out and wear a Pilipinas jersey. I missed wearing a Pilipinas jersey.)

The last time Romeo donned the national colors was in July 2018 when the Philippines faced Australia in a FIBA World Cup qualifying game.

As the basketball-crazed nation witnessed, that matched turned into a full-blown brawl, with Romeo among the 10 Gilas Pilipinas players suspended by FIBA for their participation in the fracas.

While most of the suspended players each managed to make their way back to the national team and even play in the World Cup, Romeo did not get the callback.

That is why Romeo has his fingers crossed on cracking the final lineup.

"Sana maging deserving ako na makalaro kasi ang lalim ng pool eh, ang lalim ng lineup," Romeo said.



(I hope I become deserving to play because the pool is deep, the lineup is deep.)

Will 3x3 be his ticket back to the 5-on-5 Gilas Pilipinas squad? Romeo does not want it to be that way.

"[D]apat maging deserving din ako sa 5-on-5. Kumbaga, hindi dahil nag-3x3 Gilas Pilipinas ako kaya lang ako babalik sa [5-on-5 Gilas] Pilipinas ulit," he said.

(I should show that I'm also deserving for the 5-on-5. Just because I'm playing for Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 doesn't mean I'm automatically going to be able to return to the 5-on-5 Gilas Pilipinas team.) – Rappler.com