MANILA, Philippines – It did not take long for Alex Compton to find himself back to coaching – sort of.

Compton, who last called the shots for Alaska in the PBA, was an active observer as Gilas Pilipinas continued to ramp up its buildup for the Southeast Asian Games with its fifth practice on Monday, October 28.

"Alex is what we call fresh eyes," said national team head coach Tim Cone, who invited Compton to their training.

Cone, however, clarified Compton is not a part of his coaching staff but will still provide valuable input of what he notices during their sessions.

"I actually asked him if he could join us but he's going to be doing some travelling," Cone added. "But he said he'd come when he could."



Two months since he parted ways with the Aces after a five-year stint as head coach, Compton easily accepted the invitation, having served as assistant coach to Tab Baldwin for the national team in 2015.

Compton even wore his blue Pilipinas shirt from years ago to blend in.

"Anything for Gilas. It was a phrase for a long time: once Gilas, always Gilas. So I said I'll be there," said the 45-year-old, who has shifted to commentating PBA games on live television.

With one practice in the books, it seemed like Compton liked what he saw.

"There's some really good talent on the floor. I'm excited to watch the team. It's cool just being here again," he said.

According to Cone, Gilas Pilipinas will face Alab Pilipinas on November 4 and 11 in a series of practice games and an import-laden team from Taiwan on November 18. – Rappler.com