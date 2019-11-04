MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas survived Alab Pilipinas and hacked out a 98-95 victory in its first tuneup match for the Southeast Asian Games at the Meralco Gym in Pasig City on Monday, November 4.

June Mar Fajardo delivered 21 points as 3 of his teammates breached double figures for the national team, which has less than a month before the biennial meet that the country hosts kicks off on November 30.

Roger Pogoy chipped in 15 points, Stanley Pringle and Vic Manuel each had 10 points, while Christian Standhardinger added 9 points to the win.

Japeth Aguilar pumped in 9 points as Chris Ross and Scottie Thompson had 7 points apiece for Gilas Pilipinas.

Louie Vigil, who was loaned to Alab Pilipinas by San Miguel, paced the visitors with 18 points.

Gilas Pilipinas will face Alab Pilipinas anew next Monday, November 11, at the same venue. – Rappler.com