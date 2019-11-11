MANILA, Philippines – Alab Pilipinas gave Gilas Pilipinas a dose of reality after hacking out a 93-89 win in the second of their two tuneup matches at the Meralco Gym in Pasig City on Monday, November 11.

A Japeth Aguilar putback dunk put the national team within one possession, 89-92, with less than 30 seconds left but Nick King made one foul shot as Alab Pilipinas bounced back from its loss last week.

Gilas Pilipinas won their first clash, 98-95, on November 4.

Roger Pogoy paced the national team with 14 points, while the twin towers of Aguilar and June Mar Fajardo chipped in 12 points apiece in the loss.

It did not help Gilas Pilipinas' cause, though, when Aguilar and Fajardo missed 4 straight free throws in the final minute – shots that would have put the team in a better position to stage a comeback.

Matthew Wright added 11 points, Christian Standhardinger had 10 points, Vic Manuel chimed in 8 points, while Marcio Lassiter and LA Tenorio each finished with 7 points for Gilas Pilipinas.

King topscored for Alab Pilipinas with 23 points.

As it gears up for the Southeast Asian Games which the country will host starting November 30, Gilas Pilipinas will continue its twice-a-week practice sessions. – Rappler.com