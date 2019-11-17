MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas Women could not salvage a graceful exit in the FIBA Women's Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament following a 49-127 annihilation from China on Sunday, November 17.

Losing a combined 96 points to host New Zealand and South Korea, the Philippines ended its campaign winless in 3 games and at the bottom of Group A as it suffered its worst loss at The Trusts Arena in Auckland.

Seven players scored in twin digits for China, which already had the win in the bag after building a 69-23 cushion at halftime before cruising in the last two quarters to improve to 2-1 for the top spot in Group A.

China, though, is still not assured of a place in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament for the 2020 Tokyo Games as it awaits the results of the match between South Korea and New Zealand.

South Korea is unbeaten in two games while New Zealand split its two outings. The top two teams from Group A will advance to the Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Should a three-way tie at 2-1 ensues, the qualifiers will be determined by the higher points difference of the game between them.

Janine Pontejos paced Gilas Pilipinas Women with 16 points as Afril Bernardino, who led the team in scoring in the first two games, was limited to 8 points.

Xu Han paced China with 26 points and 9 rebounds, while Xuemeng Wang and Yueru Li contributed 14 points apiece in the dominant win. – Rappler.com