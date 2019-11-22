MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas' final 12-man lineup for the upcoming Southeast Asian Games has been set.

National team veterans June Mar Fajardo, LA Tenorio, Japeth Aguilar, and Roger Pogoy will spearhead the Philippines' campaign for a 13th straight SEA Games gold medal and 18th overall, according to reports by Spin.ph and ESPN5.

Joining the 4 are fellow Philippine team mainstays Marcio Lassiter, Christian Standhardinger, Matthew Wright, Troy Rosario, Stanley Pringle, and Kiefer Ravena, who will shoot for a fifth consecutive gold.

Vic Manuel and Chris Ross – who will don the Gilas Pilipinas colors for the first time – complete the squad.

Cut from 15-man pool were Barangay Ginebra players Greg Slaughter, Scottie Thompson, and Art dela Cruz.

The seven-foot Slaughter was expected to form a towering frontcourt with Fajardo but he suffered a dislocated thumb during the buildup for the SEA Games, which the country will host starting November 30.

Gilas Pilipinas will kick off its gold medal bid against Singapore on December 4 at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com