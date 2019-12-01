MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 teams got off to a rousing start in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games by nailing their opening games at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan on Sunday, December 1.

Powered by the one-two punch of Jason Perkins and CJ Perez, the men's team shrugged off a lethargic start and hacked out a 21-17 win over Indonesia with a shade under two minutes left.

Indonesia jumped to a 4-0 start and looked primed for a massive upset before Perkins and Perez – who finished with 9 and 8 points, respectively – started to hit their shots to turn the tides to their favor.

Perez nailed the game-sealing layup in the victory that saw Mo Tautuaa and Chris Newsome chip in 3 and 1 point, respectively.

In women's action, the Philippines made quick work of Myanmar through a 21-4 demolition, finishing the job with more than 3 minutes remaining.

Clare Castro imposed her size and will inside to finish with 8 points for the Philippines as Janine Pontejos shot the lights out with 6 points all on two-pointers.

Afril Bernardino put up 4 points, while Jack Animam added 3 points. – Rappler.com