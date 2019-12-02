MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas Women got denied a preliminary round sweep in 3x3 basketball in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games after a crushing 20-22 overtime loss to Thailand on Monday, December 2.

Undefeated in its first 4 matches, the Philippines fell short of its bid to keep its record spotless heading into the semifinals despite the late-game heroics of Afril Bernardino, who delivered 8 points.

Bernardino was unstoppable in the endgame, knotting the score at 19 with a booming two-pointer before sending the game to an extra period with a putback off her own miss at the buzzer.

However, Thailand – cheered on by their compatriots who trooped to the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan – buried a two-pointer to complete the upset, with 3x3 basketball rules stating the winner is determined with the first to score 2 points.

Janine Pontejos chipped in 6 points for Gilas Pilipinas Women, while Jack Animam and Clare Castro added 4 and 1 point, respectively.

Earlier, the Philippines demolished Vietnam, 21-14, as Animam and Castro showed the way with a combined 14 points.

Results

Philippines vs Vietnam (21-14)

Scores: Animam 8, Castro 6, Bernardino 4, Pontejos 3.

Philippines vs Thailand (20-22)

Scores: Bernardino 8, Pontejos 7, Animam 4, Castro 1.

– Rappler.com