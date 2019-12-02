MANILA, Philippines – Jason Perkins waxed hot anew to propel Gilas Pilipinas to an impressive sweep in the preliminary round of 3x3 basketball in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games on Monday, December 2.

Perkins churned out 12 points in a 21-6 obliteration of Cambodia as the Philippines enters the semifinals unbeaten in 6 games at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Limited to 3 points in a 21-13 win over Malaysia earlier in the day, Perkins rediscovered his lethal form, overpowering the smaller Cambodian players to help the Philippines finish the job with two minutes left.

Mo Tautuaa had 4 points against Cambodia, while CJ Perez and Chris Newsome chipped in 3 and 2 points, respectively.

The Philippines will face Thailand in a knockout semifinals game.

Results

Philippines vs Malaysia (21-13)

Scores: Tautuaa 8, Perez 6, Newsome 4, Perkins 3.

Philippines vs Cambodia (21-6)

Perkins 12, Tautuaa 4, Perez 3, Newsome 2.

