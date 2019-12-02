MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas Women exacted revenge on Thailand to capture the gold medal in 3x3 basketball in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

Afril Bernardino delivered 10 points as she almost singlehandedly towed the Philippines to an exhilirating 17-13 win before an appreciative crowd at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan on Monday, December 2.

The win was a revenge of sorts for the Philippines, which absorbed its only loss of the tournament at the hands of Thailand.

Jack Animam and Janine Pontejos backstopped Bernardino with 3 points each, while Clare Castro chipped in 1 point. – Rappler.com