MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas completed its 3x3 basketball sweep in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games and clinched the gold medal with a 21-9 drubbing of Indonesia on Monday, December 2.

Drawing inspiration from the cheers of Filipinos who flocked the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan, CJ Perez and Co. manhandled Indonesia in the lopsided finals match that took only less than 8 minutes to finish.

Perez outscored the entire Indonesia team with 10 points as the Philippines won all of its 8 games of the tournament – 6 in the preliminary round and 2 in the playoffs.

Chris Newsome and Jason Perkins chalked up 4 points apiece, while Mo Tautuaa added 3 points, including the game-winning two-pointer as the crowd went wild after witnessing back-to-back gold medal victories.

Earlier, Gilas Pilipinas Women also won the gold after a 17-13 win over Thailand in the finals, drawing a prolific performance from Afril Bernardino, who put the team on her back after firing 10 points. – Rappler.com