MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas proved worthy of the hype as heavy favorites in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games after toying with Singapore, 110-58, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, December 4.

Parading an all-pro lineup after several editions of sending a team of collegiate players, the Philippines needed only the maiden quarter to pull away as it got off to a hot start in its bid for a 13th straight gold medal.

Stanley Pringle caught fire early, pouring in 11 of his 14 points in the opening period that saw the Filipinos take a comfortable 30-13 lead en route to the 52-point rout.

Pringle could not be stopped by the Singaporeans as he shot a perfect 5-of-5 clip from the field in 18 minutes of play and added 5 assists.

Troy Rosario topscored for the Philippines with 15 points to go with 8 rebounds and 3 assists, while Vic Manuel pumped in 14 points on a healthy 7-of-9 shooting in just 10 minutes – both off the bench.

Matthew Wright had 13 points off 3 triples as June Mar Fajardo – quiet in the first half – found his groove in the final two quarters where he scored 8 of his 12 points.

Gilas Pilipinas will face Vietnam on Friday, December 6, at the same venue. – Rappler.com