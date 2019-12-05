MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas has sent its message loud and clear – it will show no mercy on anyone that gets in its way of clinching an 18th gold medal in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

Another blowout victory is expected from the Philippines in its Group A clash against Vietnam on Friday, December 6, at the Mall of Asia Arena after kicking off its campaign with a 52-point romp of Singapore.

Parading an all-PBA lineup for the first time in SEA Games history, the Philippines crushed Singapore, scoring a 110-58 win on Wednesday, December 4.

Like how it shredded Singapore to pieces, Gilas Pilipinas will not hold back against Vietnam.

"We expect a much tougher battle against Vietnam. We think they're one of the teams to beat out here, so we got to be ready for them," coach Tim Cone said.

Game time is at 8:15 pm.

– Rappler.com