MANILA, Philippines – It took a while for Gilas Pilipinas' machine to get running, but once it got to full throttle, there was no stopping it like a freight train.

The Philippines bucked a rocky start and dominated in the second half to crush Vietnam, 110-69, and nail a semifinal berth in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday, December 6.

At the forefront of the Filipinos' attack was June Mar Fajardo, who toyed with the smaller Vietnamese en route to 25 points as they followed up their 52-point rout of Singapore with another blowout win.

Despite being double-teamed – and at times even triple-teamed – Fajardo imposed his will, scattering 12 points in their third-quarter pullaway that swung a 52-40 halftime lead to a comfortable 80-67 cushion.

Now 2-0, the Philippines seeks to sweep Group A when it tangles with also-ran Myanmar on Saturday, December 7, at the same venue. – Rappler.com