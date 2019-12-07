MANILA, Philippines – Matthew Wright and Marcio Lassiter turned Myanmar into target practice and fueled Gilas Pilipinas to a 136-67 annihilation in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games men's basketball action on Saturday, December 7.

The two sharpshooters put on a shooting clinic and drained 13 of the Philippines' 17 three-pointers as the hosts made easy work of Myanmar to sweep the preliminary round by a whopping margin of 162 points.

Lassiter and Wright each knocked down 4 three-pointers in a blistering second-quarter charge that saw the Philippines turn a slim 32-24 first-quarter lead to a massive 77-36 advantage heading into the break.

Wright finished with a game-high 29 points spiked by 8 triples as Gilas Pilipinas dominated despite deciding to bench June Mar Fajardo and Stanley Pringle.

The Philippines will face Indonesia in the knockout semifinals on Monday, November 9, at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com