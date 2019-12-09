MANILA, Philippines – Two more wins.

Gilas Pilipinas has its sights set on the gold, but first, it will need to dispatch Indonesia in the knockout semifinals of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games at the Mall of Asia Arena on Monday, December 9.

Handily beating Singapore, Vietnam, and Myanmar by a combined winning margin of 162 points, the Philippines is the clear-cut favorite to advance to the finals.

However, Tim Cone and his wards are taking caution, especially with a familiar figure on the other side.

Former Gilas Pilipinas coach Rajko Toroman will call the shots for an Indonesia side seeking to pull off a massive upset against the 17-time champions.

"We're not going to hold anything back. We're going to go after him because we know and we respect him so much," Cone said of Toroman.

"Certainly we'll be the favored team, but we're used to that at this point so we'll go out and get them."

Battling in the other semifinal pairing are Thailand and Vietnam.

Game time is at 8:15 pm.

SEAG Bball: PHI vs INA - Curated tweets by RapplerSports

– Rappler.com