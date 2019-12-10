MANILA, Philippines – Only one team stands in Gilas Pilipinas' way of reigning supreme in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

The Philippines tangles with Thailand as it vies for the gold medal in men's basketball in a winner-take-all finale at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday, December 10.

Having won 12 straight gold medals and 17 overall, Gilas Pilipinas is the heavy favorite to win it all, especially now that it destroyed its first 4 opponents by an eye-popping average winning margin of 47.3 points.

But just like their battles against Singapore, Vietnam, Myanmar, and Indonesia, coach Tim Cone and Gilas Pilipinas are keeping their guard up.

"It's going be a struggle for us. I feel it. But I think we're that close to the prize now," Cone said.

Only 4 of the 12-man Philippine lineup have won a SEA Games gold medal before, namely, Troy Rosario, Greg Slaughter, Christian Standhardinger, and Kiefer Ravena, who seeks a fifth straight top podium finish.

If Gilas Pilipinas triumphs, it will be the first time for June Mar Fajardo, LA Tenorio, Japeth Aguilar, Matthew Wright, Chris Ross, Stanley Pringle, Vic Manuel, and Marcio Lassiter to nail a SEA Games gold.

Game time is at 8:15 pm.

SEAG Men's Basketball - Curated tweets by RapplerSports

– Rappler.com