MANILA, Philippines – Not one team gave Gilas Pilipinas a scare in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games. Thailand proved no exception.

The Philippines retained its status as the undisputed king of men's basketball in the region after smothering Thailand, 115-81, to clinch its 18th gold medal in the biennial showpiece on Tuesday, December 10.

A 40-point third-quarter assault opened the floodgates for Gilas Pilipinas as it captured its 13th straight gold medal in the sport – the only times it did not win the crown were in the 1979 and 1989 editions.

The win marked a sweep in basketball for the country, with the Philippines ruling the men's and women's 3x3 events and Gilas Pilipinas Women notching their first gold medal in SEA Games history.

– Rappler.com