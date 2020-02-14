MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas will host Thailand at a later date for the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers as their game was postponed due to the threat of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Philippines was supposed to open the first window of the qualifiers against Thailand on February 20 at home, but FIBA announced the match is going to be delayed.

Also postponed are the February 21 game between Japan and China and the February 24 contest between China and Malaysia.

Due to the current #coronavirus outbreak, @FIBA Asia has taken the decision to postpone the following #FIBAAsiaCup 2021 Qualifier games:

20 Feb: PHI vs THA

21 Feb: JPN vs CHN

24 Feb: CHN vs MAS



The new dates will be announced later! — FIBA Asia Cup (@FIBAAsiaCup) February 13, 2020

Gilas Pilipinas' road game against Indonesia on February 23, barring any new development, will push through.

Philippine Olympic Committee president Bambol Tolentino said the organization supports any decision to cancel or suspend sports activities to "mitigate the possible spread" of the virus.

"The Philippine Olympic Committee stands behind [the] government in its precautionary measure of advising everyone to desist from organizing, participating, or attending events where big crowds are expected," he said.

"We must always put the safety of athletes, coaches, officials, and spectators at the very top of our priorities."

Aside from FIBA, the UAAP and the NCAA also postponed their games. – Rappler.com