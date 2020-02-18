MANILA, Philippines – A month before the FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament kicks off in India, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) finally released its player list for Gilas Pilipinas men's 3x3.

Top-ranked Joshua Munzon and Alvin Pasaol will be reinforced by 2019 SEA Games gold medalists CJ Perez and Mo Tautuaa, as announced by the federation on Tuesday, February 18.

"It is an honor for the Philippines to be with the top 20 countries vying for seats at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. We ask our countrymen to rally behind our team in its quest to be part of the Olympiad," the SBP said.

SBP also confirmed that Serbian coach Stefan Stojajic and conditioning coach Darko Krsman "are overseeing the day-to-day training program of the team."

Stojacic and Krsman have been working closely with the elite Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 pool since late last year in preparation for the OQT.

Munzon and Pasaol are at the forefront of the country's push to the Olympics, netting 1st and 2nd place, respectively, in the individual rankings.

They have been sent to numerous international competitions, including the FIBA World Tour and Asia-Pacific Super Quest.

Meanwhile, Perez and Tautuaa are unranked in the FIBA ladder and have little 3x3 experience prior to the SEA Games. Still, they are PBA-caliber players who have enough talent to help the team out.

The youthful foursome will continue their training for the slim chance at Olympic glory before heading to Bengaluru, India for the OQT proper from March 18 to 22. – Rappler.com